Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi thrilled with debut goal

Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi expressed his delight after scoring on his debut for the club.

The 22-year-old forward joined Forest from Chelsea on a 3-year deal, with the transfer reported to be around £3 million and the potential for an additional £2 million in add-ons.

Hudson-Odoi marked his Forest debut with a goal, netting a stunning equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Burnley at home.

After the match, he shared his excitement about the experience: "I’m delighted, obviously being the first time here in front of the crowd. It’s amazing to get a goal like that and obviously help the team to get a point."

While the draw was a positive start, Hudson-Odoi expressed some disappointment in not securing all three points: "It’s disappointing not to get the three points, which is what we came for and we tried to get. So, [it's a] good start for us, we played well."

He also praised the passionate Forest fans for their support: "The fans were absolutely crazy, and I think the fans drove us from minute one to ninety."

Hudson-Odoi is eligible to represent both England and Ghana and has played for various England youth teams. Recently, he announced his readiness to play for Ghana in the future if the opportunity arises.