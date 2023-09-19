Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper extols Hudson-Odoi's quality after netting stunner against Burnley

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has lauded English-born Ghanaian, Callum Hudson-Odoi, after scoring a beautiful goal in the draw against Burnley.

The former Chelsea player was making his debut for the Reds at City Grounds when he netted a scorcher to earn a point for Forest.

After the game, Cooper was full of praise for the winger and believes his arrival will improve the team for the ongoing campaign.

“Any new player will want to hit the ground running and show what they can do,” Cooper said. “We got Anthony (Elanga) and Callum in really good positions and we could have done more with them.

“I know he has quality and he can have moments of brilliance. We need that at times in the Premier League and we got one tonight. It is great for him, great for us obviously.

“He hasn’t played much football, he has trained well, but I backed him to do well tonight. He ran out of legs, I didn’t think we’d get that long out of him. We have got to push him to do more of that.

“You see goals like that in the Premier League, there is so much quality. It is a brilliant goal. We have had a few of those scored against us but we haven’t had too many of them for us. Beautiful strike, beautiful technique, great for him, great for the team. He will feel good about that.”