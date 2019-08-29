Nottingham Forest must lean on Albert Adomah after recent exploits

Nottingham Forest continued a run of decent form by defeating arch-rivals Derby in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

In doing so they progress into the third round, where the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool enter, and they also managed to retain the Brian Clough Trophy.

Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi made eight changes to the side that impressively saw off Fulham at Craven Cottage on the weekend with a mix of fringe and youth players being granted a start – including John Bostock, Brennan Johnson, and Rafa Mir.

Wing pairing Joe Lolley and Albert Adomah both got on the scoresheet alongside returning star Joao Carvalho, who had been out with an ankle injury.

On the Chalkboard

It was Adomah that particularly caught the eye yet again, doubling his goals and assists tally to two apiece despite it only being his third start of the season.

The 31-year-old must surely be pushing to claim a more regular starting berth sometime soon.

He assisted their goal in their only defeat of the season against West Brom on the opening day and certainly won them a point at Charlton Athletic last week with his boss describing the performance as ‘lucky.’

Adomah managed the full 90 against Derby and scored the opener before picking out Lolley with a pinpoint cross to double their lead.

The veteran winger is averaging 1.2 key passes per game in the league which is joint-third in the Forest squad even though he’s started just two Championship matches all season.

There can’t be many more players who know the division like he does having racked up 377 appearances in the English second flight, scoring 62 goals and assisting 63 more, per Transfermarkt.

Last season he was part of Aston Villa’s playoff winning squad, something Forest would ideally need to lean on if they want to achieve similar goals themselves this campaign.

credit: footballfancast.co/ Lewis Blain