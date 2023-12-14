Nottingham Forest send scouts to watch Osman Bukari against Manchester City

Nottingham Forest have set sights on Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari ahead of the winter transfer window.

The English Premier League side wants to beef up their attack in the January transfer window, with the tricky forward their main target.

Bukari has already scored seven goals and provided five assists in the ongoing campaign for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

On Wednesday, the English outfit sent scouts to Belgrade to watch the Ghanaian in the UEFA Champions League game against Manchester City.

The 25-year-old rounded off his European adventure with an assist as the Serbian giants lost narrowly at home to the European champions.

Since joining Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2022, the former Accra Lions player has been a key figure in Belgrade, helping the club secure a domestic treble in his first season.

Bukari started his career with Anderlecht before a spell in Slovakia with AC Trencin. He returned to Belgium to sign for KAA Gent before a successful loan spell at FC Nantes, where he won the French Cup.