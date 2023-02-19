Nottingham Forest star Andre Ayew expresses satisfaction with home draw against Man City

Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew has praised his team's performance after securing a hard-fought draw against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with Ayew playing a crucial role in his team's attacking play and also contributing defensively, as Nottingham Forest spent a significant amount of time on the back foot.

Ayew expressed his satisfaction with the result, writing on Instagram, "Good point at home. Unbelievable atmosphere. We keep going!"

Ayew's impressive display was crucial to Nottingham Forest's performance, and his contributions did not go unnoticed by the fans and his teammates.

Overall, it was a fantastic result for Nottingham Forest, who will look to build on their performance and climb up the Premier League table in the coming weeks.

Ahead of kickoff Nottingham and City players as well as the fans paid tribute to Ayew’s Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu who died in rubble in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

"This minute of silence before our game for my brother Christian was a difficult one for me thanks to the fans, players, and coaching staff for your support," Ayew wrote.

Ayew, who joined Nottingham on a free transfer, has played in three matches since signing a six-month contract.