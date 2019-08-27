Nottingham Forest to observe 23rd minute applause for Junior Agogo against Derby County tonight

Nottingham Forest will observe a minute applause for former striker Junior Agogo who passed away last week.

The English side will honour the 40-year-old during the Football League match tonight.

There will be a minute's applause in the 23rd minute to signify the jersey number of the former Ghana star.

Agogo wore the number 23 as he helped them to win promotion from League One to the Championship.

The Ghanaian died last week after battling a stroke back in 2015 which left him debilitated just two years after retiring from playing.

He was the poster boy for the Black Stars during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

He scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the four-time African champions at the height of his career between 2006-2009.