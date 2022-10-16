Nottingham Forest to sign Andre Ayew in January as Steve Copper bids to be reunited with Ghana star

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Ghana captain Andre Ayew during the January transfer window, according to Ghanasoccernet sources.

Forest were very active in the summer transfer market, signing up to 21 players. They spent an eye-popping £163.4million on transfers, which is a record for a team newly promoted to the Premier League.

But results on the field have been an eyesore as they currently sit bottom of the Premier League with only five points after ten games.

Their poor form is making everyone at the club uncomfortable, and the club's executives plan to bring in new players in January, with Ayew being the top priority.

Forest coach Steve Cooper is interested in the move, and it would be a reunion with Ayew after they worked together at Swansea. Cooper witnessed the best of the Ghanaian during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

The 32-year-old scored 35 goals in 106 appearances in an attempt to return Swansea City to the Premier League.

Ayew is interested but would make a decision after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he will lead Ghana in a group that includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ayew left Swansea in July 2021 to join Qatari giants Al Sadd, where he is currently enjoying his football. He has over 20 goals and assisted Al Sadd in winning the double in their inaugural season.

His contract with the club expires in June 2023, but Ayew is open to returning to Europe, where he had some success.

Ayew has three goals in his last five appearances for Al Sadd, which is good news for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup and convincing enough for Nottingham, who are desperate for a poacher.