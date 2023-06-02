Nottingham Forest want to sign Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are interested in signing English-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea this summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 22-year-old winger spent the 2022-23 season at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and has returned to the Stamford Brigde for preseason ahead of the next season.

Hudson-Odoi played 21 matches in total across all competitions, where he scored once and assisted another in the process during his loan spell at Leverkusen.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that the left-winger is among players expected to leave Chelsea this summer window in the massive clear-out.

The report also suggested Nottingham are suitors for Hudson-Odoi and have already contacted Chelsea over a potential transfer.

Chelsea are expected to make around £10 million from the sale of the Ghanaian attacker, who doesn't seem to in new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans following his disappointing time in Germany.

Chelsea reportedly turned down a £35million offer from German club Bayern for Hudson-Odoi in 2019.

Nottingham will face competition Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for the services of the highly-rated footballer.

Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent Ghana internationally despite playing for England at the youth level from U16 to U21 and also making three appearances at the senior level.