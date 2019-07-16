Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah delighted with preseason victory over Atromitos

Ghana winger Albert Adomah has expressed delight in Nottingham Forest's win over Greek side Atromitos in preseason.

The winger climbed off the bench to help his new club thump the Europa League campaigners 3-0 at the Presteri Stadium in Athens.

Adomah was making his debut for The Reds after joining the club in the summer from Aston Villa.

“So far, so good,” he said. “I have only had three days of training so to get 20 minutes was good in a red shirt. Hopefully there is more to come in pre-season.

“I had done nothing for six weeks, then this week I have met the team and started training. I got a game, 20 minutes which is good for my fitness levels as the more games I get, the fitter I will get.”

Sammy Ameobi, Michael Dawson and Joe Lolley scored for Nottingham Forest and Adomah hope the win builds their confidence ahead of the start of the English Championship.

“It was a good test for us, they are a top four team in Greece and I think we gave them a good game. To come out on top with three goals was good and a good test for us for pre-season.

“Beating a European side is good; it gives us the confidence and hopefully the boost to take on Olympiacos which is the next game, another big test for us so we look forward to it.

“In the first half we had a few younger players and I think they all did well and impressed the gaffer. When you are young it always good to show what you can produce, especially with a new manager as it is a clean slate for everyone and if they can keep it up then I’m sure he will keep on selecting them.”