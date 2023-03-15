Nottingham Forest's Andre Ayew remains positive ahead of Newcastle United clash

Nottingham Forest's Andre Ayew remains positive despite missing a late penalty in their recent defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghana captain, who is usually reliable, has shown a great attitude in training, working hard to be considered for selection in their upcoming game against Newcastle United on Friday.

Ayew, who would have scored his first goal for Forest had he converted the penalty, is not letting the miss affect his mindset.

Speaking about Forest's underdog spirit, Ayew said, "Everybody who wears a Forest shirt knows it's not going to be easy, but we're going to keep believing in ourselves. If you were to say we'd be where we are after 26 games, a lot of people would be happy. That's a fact."

Despite their struggles in away games, Ayew insists that they should not focus solely on the negatives. "The results will come. Our problem is we're facing teams that have been together for four or five years, they have their own style of play and their own ideas, but it's not time to panic."

Ayew credits Forest's underdog spirit for driving them forward and believes they can overcome their challenges. "It's going to be difficult, but we don't just have to look at the negatives. We know our away form isn't good enough, but we're not going to give up. We're going to keep fighting until the end," he said.

The 33-year-old joined Forest as a free agent in the January transfer window after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd. Ayew is determined to succeed once again in the English top flight and is pumped up for the game against Newcastle United.