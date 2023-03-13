Nottingham Forest's underdog spirit driving survival fight, says Andre Ayew

Nottingham Forest's current position of 14th place in the league after 26 games is surprising to many, including forward Andre Ayew. However, he believes their underdog spirit is what is driving their fight for survival.

Despite missing a stoppage-time penalty in their recent 3-1 defeat at Spurs, Ayew remains determined to use his experience from battling the drop with Swansea to help Forest climb the table.

Ayew said, "Everybody who wears a Forest shirt knows it's not going to be easy, but we're going to keep believing in ourselves. If you were to say we'd be where we are after 26 games, a lot of people would be happy. That's a fact."

He acknowledges that their away form has not been good enough, but insists that they should not just focus on the negatives. "The results will come. Our problem is we're facing teams that have been together for four or five years, they have their own style of play and their own ideas, but it's not time to panic."

Ayew credits Forest's underdog spirit for driving them forward and believes they can overcome their challenges. "It's going to be difficult, but we don't just have to look at the negatives. We know our away form isn't good enough, but we're not going to give up. We're going to keep fighting until the end," he said.