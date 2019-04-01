Nottingham Forrest U-23 coach call for referee protection for Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah

Nottingham Forrest U-23 coach Chris Cohen has asked referees to protect English born Ghanaian winger Arvin Appiah after the player was fouled severally in the Premier League Cup game against Swansea over last Friday.

The speedster failed to exert his influence in the game against Swansea after he was heckled many times by the Swansea players.

Coach Chris Cohen hopes the 18-year old gets protection from referees as he bids his way into the senior side.

"We want refs to protect him. What we ask for every week with refs is to treat it as a first team game," he said after the Reds were beaten on penalties.

"If one of our players dives then book them. If they elbow someone or say something worthy of a sending off then show them a red card.

"We're trying to develop Arvin be ready for the first team. At times it got a touch silly with just how many fouls there were on him.

"Listen, Swansea had good players and it's not a bad ploy at all to foul him.

"If I'm playing against someone quicker and trickier than me, then I would have fouled him. That's when you're asking a question of the ref to protect him.

"The ref was fine throughout though and I'm not using that as an excuse for us losing.