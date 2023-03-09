Nottingham star Andre Ayew leads Chris Hughton’s first squad as Ghana coach

Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew will be leading the Black Stars squad in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Chris Hughton, who was appointed in February, named Ayew in the 25-man squad for this month’s games, with the captain expected to play a leading role for the senior national team.

The squad includes other talented players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, and fans are excited to see what this team can achieve.

The Black Stars are scheduled to host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23, followed by the reverse fixture in Luanda on March 27.

Ayew is Ghana’s most capped player. He achieved this feat even before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he scored the Black Stars' first goal against Portugal.

At the age of 33, Ayew has been playing for the Black Stars since 2007. He is mostly featured as a midfielder and has scored an impressive 24 goals for the Black Stars throughout his career.

His contributions to the team have not gone unnoticed, and he is highly regarded by fans and fellow players alike.