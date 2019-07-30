Nouveau-riche Pyramids FC pull a surprise to sign Ghana striker John Antwi

Egyptian Premier League club powerhouse Pyramids FC have signed Ghana striker John Antwi in a major transfer coup.

Antwi has penned a three-year contract from Misr Makasa.

He was previously linked with giants Zamalek after a successful three seasons with Makasa where he banged in 37 goals since in the 2016/17 season.

Antwi is highly rated in the North African country after emerging as the highest foreign scorer in the Egyptian Premier League with 69 goals; smashing the record previously held by countryman Papa Arko.