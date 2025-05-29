Now is the time for Mohammed Kudus to leave West Ham

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus is too good to stagnate. His career needs a spark - and it won’t come at West Ham in the foreseeable future.

The Ghanaian international arrived from Ajax for a reported 38 million Pounds in 2023. Since then, he has shown glimpses of top-tier quality.

However, this season has not gone to plan. Kudus has only scored five goals. His last strike came on the last of the Premier League this season.

Stagnation at West Ham

Jamie Carragher recently said Kudus’ development has stalled. This is hard to argue. West Ham (2.21) are in transition again, with Graham Potter replacing Julen Lopetegui mid-season.

“Last season, he was fantastic. He just hasn’t looked the same player this season” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

He added: “Kudus might think this is an off-season for him, and last season was the real Kudus, and we get that type of player; It’s a good sign.”

Commenting on a potential move elsewhere, Carragher said: “I won’t be surprised if there’s a change there somewhere because West Ham need the money.”

Kudus is a skilful dribbler and a match-winner on his day. But he has lacked consistency, not entirely due to his own form. The club’s struggles and tactical instability have played a role.

Lucas Paquetá’s betting case has also created more uncertainty. He could face a lengthy ban if it is found that he had any involvement in match-fixing. This has placed more creative pressure on Kudus. But the Ghanaian hasn’t been able to carry the load alone.

A Player of Bigger Ambitions

Kudus is only 24 years old. That makes this the ideal time for a move. He is still young enough to grow but experienced enough to deliver at the top level.

Several clubs in Europe are watching him. They see a forward who can operate out wide or centrally. He’s proven himself in some of the world’s best leagues.

At Ajax, he was a regular match-winner. He’s shown flashes of that at West Ham too. But a player of his quality needs Champions League soccer, not mid-table battles.

West Ham’s Financial Reality

According to a BBC report, West Ham may sell Kudus to fund new signings. Despite a 250 million Pounds outlay across the past two summers, money is tight.

The sale of Declan Rice brought in a reported fee of 105 million Pounds. However, those funds have already been spent with no immediate solution to West Ham’s problems. Now, Kudus could become the club’s most valuable asset on the market.

Ideally, West Ham don’t want to lose him. But they know that a rising fee could be too good to ignore. His departure may be a financial necessity - and a personal blessing.

Time to Seize the Moment

Kudus cannot afford another stagnant year. A player of his talent should be fighting for titles, not stability.

A move this summer would be well-timed. He will still attract suitors with big ambitions and strong project plans.

In conclusion, West Ham may need to sell - and Kudus needs to move. It’s the right time for both parties. While a rumoured potential move to Saudi Arabia is being discussed on some websites, it would probably take a major European team to get the best out of Kudus again.

If Kudus signs for another club, it could have a major impact for those interested in soccer betting. If he is to reach his full potential, Kudus is a potential match-winner for any club in Europe’s top leagues.