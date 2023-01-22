NPP mourns former Ghana FA boss Alhaji Jawula

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined Ghanaians in mourning the death of Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association.

Alhaji Jawula died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 73, while receiving treatment in the United States for an unknown illness.

"Until his demise, the late Alhaji Jawula was a long-standing and staunch member of the NPP, He was shortlisted for the running mate of the party ahead of the 2008 General Elections, at which time, he expressed his readiness to relinquish his traditional authority in order to serve the NPP and the Republic in that capacity," part of a statement by the party read.

"The passing of Alhaji Jawula is a great loss to this country and the NPP in particular. The Party, hereby, extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the good people of the Kpembe Traditional Area, the football community, and to the rest of the nation."

"May Almighty Allah (Subhanahu wa ta'ala) strengthen his family in this challenging period. And may He grant his gentle soul Jannatul Firdaus."

Jawula was chairman of the Ghana FA between 1997 and 2021 and his knowledge of the game saw him chair several committees of CAF.

He was also the one-time chairman of the Real Tamale United Football Club.

Educational background:

Jawula gained admission to the University of Cape Coast in 1968, where he read English and Economics for his first degree.

He pursued a Master’s programme in African Literature at the University of Ghana, Legon.

It was while pursuing education at those two universities that he was lucky to have been taught by the famous writers; Efua Sutherland and Ama Ata Aidoo, who he said influenced his life greatly.

He later taught for some time at his alma mater, Tamale Secondary School and later joined the civil service.

He worked in a number of districts in the three northern regions as district chief executive.

In 1989, he travelled to Canada as a fellow at the University of Carlton, Ottawa.

On his return, he worked in a number of ministries including the Ministry of Finance as an administrator, Chief Director, the Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health and retired honourably.