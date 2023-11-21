NSA announce closure of Accra Sports Stadium from sporting activities in December

The National Sports Authority has announced the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium in December from all sporting activities.

In a letter dated October 27, 2023, signed by Professor Peter Twumasi, clubs using the Accra Sports Stadium will have to move to their alternative home grounds.

This means Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions will play their home games in December away from Accra.

Meanwhile, the stadium will be used during that time for concerts.

"The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December for all sporting activities. By this letter, the clubs who use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honout their home games in December," part of the letter read.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions will host Hearts of Oak on Tuesday in a local derby on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below is the full letter: