NSA announces ticket prices for Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier

Published on: 18 March 2025
The National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially announced ticket prices for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21.

Fans can purchase tickets at the following rates:

  • VVIP: GH¢200
  • VIP: GH¢150
  • Lower VIP: GH¢100
  • Osu Stand: GH¢20
  • Popular Stand: GH¢10

Unlike previous Black Stars home games, tickets will not be sold via e-ticketing. Instead, they will be available at the Accra Sports Stadium and other designated outlets.

This marks a shift from the e-ticketing system, which had been in place since Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March 2022.

The Black Stars, level on points with Comoros in Group I, will be aiming to secure a crucial win before facing Madagascar in Morocco on Monday, March 24.

