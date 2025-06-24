NSA awaiting funds to complete closed stand at Accra Sports Stadium – Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has disclosed that the Authority is still waiting for the release of funds to complete renovation works on the closed stand at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chad in March, the NSA announced the closure of the Independence Square Stand due to safety concerns and ongoing rehabilitation.

Despite the initial expectation that the stand would be ready shortly after the match, fans were allowed to use it during the game. Months later, however, the section remains closed.

“There are challenges here that we must address,” Ampofo Ankrah told Joy Sports. “We are still waiting for the release of funds to complete one of the stands to allow it to be at its capacity.”

He explained that while immediate repairs are needed, there are broader long-term issues that must be tackled. He also revealed that contracts for renovation were awarded before the current administration assumed office, and audits into those contracts have yet to be completed.

“From what my team and I have evaluated, the situation at our venues is not looking good,” he said. “However, we must wait for the official report from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to determine whether the contracted works were executed and what further interventions are needed.”

The NSA is hoping the closed stand will be fully operational before Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in September with a crucial game against Mali.