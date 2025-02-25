NSA boss dismisses claims of Accra Sports Stadium being unfit for World Cup qualifiers

Acting Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Seth Panwum-Bayoyo, has dismissed claims that the Accra Sports Stadium is unsuitable for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

He maintained that the stadium remains in top condition, benefiting from regular maintenance and refurbishment.

Panwum-Bayoyo insisted that reports suggesting the facility is in poor shape are inaccurate and do not reflect the true state of the stadium.

“The Accra sports stadium is really very solid and in a very good shape,” he stated.

“You know, since the last incident that led to the closure of the Baba Yara sports stadium, and we put in every effort to refurbish the Accra sports stadium, it has still been maintained, it has still been maintained to its standard till date..”

Addressing concerns about the VIP section, he clarified that previous issues related to sanitation and structural integrity have been fully resolved.

“We have a sanitary consultant working with the authority. And the portion of the VIP that was once aired your sister station, that it wasn’t any good, has all been sorted out. I think as of now, if you take a visit to the place you have a different view of it,” he explained.

Panwum-Bayoyo further confirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially selected the Accra Sports Stadium for the qualifiers, with Ghana’s match against Chad scheduled for March 17.

“As far as we know, the GFA has submitted the stadium, and from our communication with them, the game against Chad will be played here,” he confirmed.