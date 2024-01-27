NSA boss Peter Twumasi on sinking bed as he loses miserably in Parliamentary ambition

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, has suffered a humiliating defeat in his bid to become a member of parliament.

Twumasi, who was seeking to represent the Ahafo Ano South West constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), finished last in a four-man race, garnering only 7 votes.

The winner of the primary election, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, secured 357 votes, leaving Twumasi trailing far behind. This result effectively ends Twumasi's hopes of becoming a lawmaker in the upcoming elections.

Twumasi's defeat is likely to be met with mixed reactions, particularly within the sports industry. While some may view his failure to secure the party's nomination as a setback, others may see it as a welcome development given his controversial tenure as NSA boss.

Under Twumasi's leadership, the NSA has faced criticism for its handling of various issues, including the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium during the festive season and the directive for football clubs to build their own stadiums. These decisions were widely condemned by stakeholders in the sports industry, leading to calls for Twumasi's resignation.

Despite these challenges, Twumasi remained optimistic about his chances in the primary election, expressing confidence that his track record and contributions to the party would earn him the nod. However, his poor showing at the polls suggests that his ambitions may have been overly ambitious.