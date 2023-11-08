NSA boss Peter Twumasi refutes claims of Cape Coast stadium rejection by CAF

National Sports Authority director Professor Peter Twumasi has debunked suggesting the rejection of Cape Coast Stadium for official games including international matches.

This follows multiple media reports stating that Medeama SC's request to use the Cape Coast Stadium was denied by CAF citing its inability to meet the required standard.

Professor Peter Twumasi has, however, urged the public to disregard the news stating that it was not because the facility was approved months ago and hosting several crucial matches is already a testament to its elegibility.

"June 2023 CAF came here to give us a certificate for Baba Yara Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium certification for the usage of these two facilities for our international matches," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"I woke up to hear that CAF has released a report that said report we the NSA know nothing about it as I speak to you I haven't received a copy as well as the FA.

"When CAF is going to do an inspection it is not simple like that they come send us a letter that they want to use here GFA will send a letter this is the date for the inspection make sure you are ready for it.

"Our stadium we don't use it for one particular sport we do a lot of things there women matches are played there if you haven't been certified how can you play the match," he added.