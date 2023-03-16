NSA boss Prof Twumasi announces discount on match tickets

The Director General of The National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi has disclosed that fans that purchase tickets prior to League match days will enjoy massive discounts.

He said the move was to prevent hitches at the gates, and also to encourage fans to patronize games.

Prof Twumasi said, “Now we are bringing out variations in pricing so people who will buy the ticket before the match will have discounts, very huge. And on the match day the price will go up a little bit. We are encouraging more people to take advantage of this and so once people buy tickets in advance and they walk in only with their codes generated from the purchase you just walk in there and enter, very very easy.

“But the problem comes when they are there buying and at the same time we are also using the system for scanning them, it creates a bit of a problem.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante