NSA Chairman Seth Panwum advocates long-term contract for next Black Stars coach 

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Seth Panwum has expressed reservations about the constant dismissal of coaches struggling with the Black Stars and is pushing for a more sustainable approach.

In response to the recent decision to dismiss Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach after their underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Panwum is urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider offering the next coach a long-term contract.

Hughton's dismissal marks the fifth managerial change under the current administration, with Kwesi Appiah, Charles Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo also leaving the position in recent times. Panwum, speaking to Akoma FM, emphasised the need for stability and a focus on long-term solutions to address the challenges facing the national team.

“It can't always be the dismissal of the head coach; that won't fix the problem. Before the Afcon, certain FA officials were opposed to the coach because he was not their preferred candidate, so he did not receive the full support of the organization," remarked Panwum.

He proposed a different approach for the upcoming appointment, stating, "I propose that the next coach sign a long-term deal, return to basics, and address the fundamentals. It is time for the FA to listen to Ghanaians because the squad is funded by taxpayers.”

The NSA Chairman's plea aligns with the ongoing restructuring within the Ghana Football Association, which has already initiated a committee tasked with finding a new head coach for the Black Stars within three weeks.

The expectation is that the new appointment will be finalised before the end of February, with a focus on securing a coach who can bring stability and long-term success to the national team.