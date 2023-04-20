NSA chief recommends contract extension for Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Seth Panwum, has praised the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, for his exceptional work with the team.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Mr Panwum called for a three-year contract extension for Amponsah and his management team.

As an advocate for long-term projects, Mr Panwum believes that the extension will enable Amponsah to bring in a strategic investor to inject capital into the team, enabling them to retain some of their quality players and conquer Africa once again.

“I will challenge them to bring in a strategic investor who will inject capital into the team so they (Kotoko) can retain some of their quality players and not just sell them out for any small amount, by so doing they can conquer Africa again," he said.

"So, for me, I would have given them an extension of three years with the above-stated mandate.”

Despite Amponsah's excellent performance, some sections of Asante Kotoko fans are calling for his removal.

However, Mr Panwum's endorsement highlights the important work that Amponsah has been doing, and his potential to take the team to greater heights.