NSA clarifies Accra Sports Stadium closure, says clubs have secured alternative venues

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has clarified that clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) who were previously uncertain about the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for Christmas preparations had actually secured alternative venues.

According to NSA Director, Professor Peter Twumasi, the clubs had signed contracts with alternative venues, which seemed to have been overlooked amidst the recent concerns.

"The clubs, especially the Premier League clubs, have arrangements with us using our facilities like Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara, Cape Coast, Tamale, etc.," Professor Twumasi told Peace FM. "At the moment, through the support of the government, astro turfs are all over the place, so Division One League and women's sports, I think a lot of them use them."

Professor Twumasi further explained that the NSA's arrangement with the clubs is such that if the facility they use for sports development is needed for another event, they provide an alternative venue.

"Any club that will sign a contract, whether it is Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Kotoko, etc., they sign the contract with alternative venues they select," he added.

This revelation puts to rest speculations that the clubs were facing uncertainty regarding the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium. It appears that the clubs had planned ahead and secured alternative venues to host their upcoming games.