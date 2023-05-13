NSA defends electronic ticketing amid low fan attendance in Ghana Premier League

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ghana, Prof. Peter Twumasi, has dismissed claims that the introduction of electronic ticketing is the cause of low fan attendance at local game venues.

The Ghana Premier League has seen a significant drop in the number of fans watching games at the stadia, which many have attributed to the new e-ticketing system.

Despite criticism from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and other stakeholders who believe that e-ticketing is part of the problem, Twumasi believes that the new system is a good thing and has given every football fan a way to enter the stadia through their phones.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Twumasi stated, “The introduction of e-ticketing has really helped the National Sports Authority. It’s just like the use of the mobile money system. Any phone you are using is a gate to the stadia, and there are more phones than human beings. So, what do you want?”

According to Twumasi, the introduction of e-ticketing has helped the NSA to prevent ticket touting and revenue leakages from stadiums. He believes that the new system has made it easier for fans to purchase tickets and has helped to improve the overall financial management of the league.

While the drop in fan attendance remains a concern, it appears that the introduction of electronic ticketing has had a positive impact on the financial management of the league. With the proper implementation and promotion, e-ticketing could help to increase revenue for sports events in Ghana.