NSA explain reason for stopping work at Nkawkaw Stadium, demands documentation from Bryan Acheampong

The National Sports Authority led by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah have released a statement clarifying the decision to halt work at the Nkwakaw Stadium.

The stadium which was being redeveloped by Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, following his promise to rebuild the sports facility, was stalled over documentation.

The former Minister had started work on the abandoned facility but the NSA ordered for the redevelopment to stop which sparked huge controversy.

However, after a meeting with Honourable Acheampong, the NSA requested for the proper paper work to allow work to continue.

The statement from the NSA:

NSA demands documentation of work at Nkawkaw Stadium after a "progressive" meeting with MP Bryan Acheampong

As the law demands of the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) I requested for documents on the construction of work at the Nkawkaw sports stadium.

This follows guidance and counsel for the suspension of unauthorized work until all relevant documentations and approvals are met by businessman and MP for Abetifi Hon Bryan Acheampong.

Background:

In 2020, the NSA and the Middle Belt Authority (MBA) engaged Farahdel Ghana Ltd to modernise the Nkawkaw Stadium into a multi functional sports facility.

However, due to budgetary challenges, the project completely stalled.

At the start of 2025, the member of Parliament for Abetifi Hon. Bryan Acheampong, engaged the Middle Belt Authority by offering to provide financial support for a scaled down project.

This new project was intended as a temporal structure only serving as home venue for Okwahu United for the upcoming football season.

This move, may have been with the best of intentions by the member of Parliament however it was done without recourse to the state through NSA, owners and managers of the Nkawkaw Stadium.

Subsequently, in May 2025 Farahdel Ghana Limited resumed construction works on a new model presented by Hon Acheampong.

The attention of NSA was immediately drawn to this new development with multiple conflicting media reports.

In view of this and the need to ascertain facts surrounding the exact nature of works, legal protocols and accountability, I dispatched a team of officials led by the Authority' s Estates Manager and Chief Operating Officer to conduct a fact finding tour of the Nkawkaw stadium site.

After receiving the report on 8th June 2025, immediately reached out to Hon Acheampong to discuss the project and pause work on site until all the necessary regulatory requirements are met in order for a complete report to be submitted to the Minister for Sports and recreation Hon Kofi Iddi Adams.

On Monday 16th June 2025, a stakeholders briefing was held at the Nkawkaw stadium site where clarity on the new model, regulatory requirements and approvals was spelt out to the community, region and Ghana.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General

NSA