NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah commits to addressing unfinished sports infrastructure projects

Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, says his outfit is working to retrieve and review a large volume of documents related to uncompleted and disputed sports infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Ampofo Ankrah addressed the persistent issue of stalled works, particularly referencing the long-abandoned Ho Sports Stadium.

According to him, the new NSA administration is committed to rewriting the narrative around poor sporting infrastructure in Ghana.

"We need to ascertain what works were awarded in the past and to whom,” he explained.

"Some properties under the NSA remain undocumented or under dispute, and we need clarity on that. Once we have the full picture, we can say, â€˜this contractor was given this job, this is what was done, or not done and take the necessary action."

Ampofo Ankrah emphasised that efforts are not limited to surface-level fixes but include systemic changes to ensure accountability and continuity in project execution.

"It’s bigger and deeper than just the pitch looking terrible. New structures and policies are being put in place so that individuals or companies entrusted with contracts are held accountable.

"We must find out where the money went and ensure future projects are not abandoned halfway," he added.