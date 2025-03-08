NSA slams Club Licensing Board for lack of consultation on Baba Yara Stadium decision

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Patience Sharon Adams Mensah, has expressed disappointment over the Club Licensing Board’s decision to declare the Baba Yara Sports Stadium unfit for Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.

On March 3, 2025, the Ghana Football Association’s Club Licensing Board released a statement listing Baba Yara among venues that fail to meet the required standards for league games.

This decision comes in the wake of the tragic death of an Asante Kotoko supporter in Nsoatre, which led to the temporary suspension of the GPL.

Mensah criticized the exclusion of the NSA from the decision-making process, arguing that timely engagement could have resolved concerns.

"Right from day one, if they had included us in the decision-making process with the Minister present, I think a solution could have been found," she said as quoted by Citi Sports.

"Even during the implementation of the regulations, we wouldn’t have reached this stage for the public to hear about it."

Despite the directive, Asante Kotoko is set to play Legon Cities at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in a matchweek 23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.