NSA wants $2 million from Ghana's 2022 World Cup earnings

The National Sports Authority (NSA), according to Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, wants $2 million from Ghana's overall 2022 World Cup earnings.

The NSA Director General claimed that by providing the Cape Coast Sports and Baba Yara Sports Stadiums for the Black Stars' home matches during the qualifiers, his organisation significantly contributed to Ghana's World Cup qualification in Qatar.

Black Stars played their qualifying games against Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa at Cape Coast Stadium and their final qualifying match against Nigeria in Kumasi.

"We are demanding about $2 million from the FIFA money because we are part of the qualification, all the matches were played in our stadium. We need the money so that we can also use it for regular maintenance. Those kinds of monies can be very helpful to us," Twumasi said on Pure FM.

Ghana is said to have made a total of $11 million for qualifying and taking part in the World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage after losing their first match 3-2 to Portugal, won their second match 3-2 to South Korea, and then were beaten 2-0 by Uruguay.