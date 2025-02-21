Nsoatreman and official Kudus Bashiu charged over violent incidents in Kotoko clash

The Ghana Football Association has charged Nsoatreman FC and club official Kudus Bashiu for multiple breach of Ghana Premier League regulations and the association's disciplinary code.

The charges are for their roles in the violent clashes that came out of their game against Asante Kotoko.

The club is accused of violating Article 22(4) by allowing an unauthorized individual access to the inner pitch perimeter, an action that contributed to on-field clashes and ultimately led to the fatal stabbing of Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong.

The GFA detailed further charges against Bashiu on Friday nearly four weeks after the incident.

He is accused of breaching Article 12(1)(h) of the Disciplinary Code and violating Articles 34(6)(d) and 22(3)(a) of the league regulations.

The allegations include unlawfully entering the field and assaulting Asante Kotoko’s Mohamed Camara, an act that has been deemed misconduct and one that brings the game into disrepute.

Both Nsoatreman FC and Kudus Bashiu have been given until Monday, February 24, 2025, to respond to the charges.