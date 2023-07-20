Nsoatreman appoint Eric Alagidede as General Manager

Ghana Premier League club Nsoatreman have announced the appointment of Eric Alagidede as their new General Manager.

The young and dynamic football administrator is set to bring his expertise to the club, with the aim of fostering professionalism and achieving success.

Prior to taking up this position, Alagidede served as the Chief Executive of second division team Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club and also as the Communication Manager of Karela United, a club in the Ghanaian top flight.

With his wealth of experience in football administration, Nsoatreman is hopeful that Alagidede's appointment will contribute significantly to the club's growth and achievements.

Nsoatreman had an impressive season last term, reaching the FA Cup semi-final, and they are eager to build on this success in the upcoming season.

With the recent appointment of experienced coach Maxwell Konadu and now Eric Alagidede as General Manager, expectations are running high for a successful campaign in the league.

The two will be unveiled on Sunday.

As the new General Manager, Eric Alagidede is determined to lead Nsoatreman with dedication and professionalism, ensuring that the club continues to progress and achieve greater feats in the Ghana Premier League.