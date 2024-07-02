Nsoatreman block Maxwell Konadu's move to South African club Black Leopards

Nsoatreman FC have rejected coach Maxwell Konadu's resignation amidst his pursuit of a move to South African club Black Leopards.

Konadu, who signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman in 2023, reportedly tendered his resignation after being approached by Black Leopards.

Negotiations between the clubs seem to be stalling, however, due to Nsoatreman's financial demands, according to AshesGyamera.com.

Club owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah is requesting a $60,000 compensation fee from Black Leopards to secure Konadu's services.

While Konadu and some Nsoatreman decision-makers reportedly reached a verbal agreement, Awuah has emerged as a hurdle in finalising the transfer.

Black Leopards are hesitant to meet Nsoatreman's asking price, and negotiations are ongoing.

Nsoatreman is reportedly holding firm on their demands, believing the transfer fee would benefit their preparations for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup participation.

This delay has reportedly put Konadu's planned trip to South Africa on hold.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman have identified former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu as a potential replacement for Konadu if his move to Black Leopards falls through.

Konadu led Nsoatreman to win MTN FA Cup last month, beating Bofoakwa Tanao on penalties in the final at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.