Nsoatreman boss Maxwell Konadu loses for the first time against Hearts of Oak since 2010

Maxwell Konadu suffered his very first defeat in the Ghana Premier League against Hearts of Oak since 2010 following Nsoatreman FC's loss on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Konadu was in charge of Nsoatreman when they were beaten 1-0 by the Phobians in matchday two of the Ghanaian championship.

Congolese forward Ramos Kashala Wanet scored the only goal of the match to give Konadu his first league loss against Hearts.

The first and only defeat the former Black Stars assistant recorded before Sunday’s encounter was in 2010 when his Wa All Stars team lost 3-0 to Hearts.

The 50-year-old tactician didn't lose to the Phobians afterwards during his spells at Asante Kotoko from July 2011 to June 2012 and from December 2019 to December 2020.

Konadu also achieved an unbeaten run against Hearts during his days with Legon Cities FC between September 2021 and June 2023 after three meetings in the Ghana Premier League.