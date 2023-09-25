Nsoatreman boss Maxwell Konadu vows to uphold discipline after red card incident in Hearts game

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, has stated that he will ensure discipline is upholded within the playing body in their subsequent games.

This comes in the aftermath of his team's loss to Hearts of Oak on Sunday, a match that ended with his team playing with ten men.

In the 30th minute, Philip Ofori of Nsoatreman received a red card following the early goal conceded in the fourth minute.

The solitary goal was netted by Congolese striker Kashala Wanet Ramos, securing the Phobians their initial victory of the season following their defeat to RTU on the opening day.

“It was a good game and a very difficult one of course because we had a red card in the early minutes and that made the game extremely difficult for us,” Konadu said after the game.

“We threw in some fresh legs seeking for equaliser but it didn’t happen. In general, I will say it was a good game especially for Hearts of Oak, they won and you can’t take anything away from them, they deserve to win today. Next time we will make sure that we remain disciplined on the pitch”

“They did their best but it wasn’t just enough to get the equalizer. We were not pushing hard enough because Hearts of Oak were keeping more of the balls so it made it difficult for us to get our rhythm. We did some moves and it could have resulted in a goal but just we were not clinical enough upfront” he said.

Nsoatreman will play their next game against Dreams FC.