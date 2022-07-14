Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 14 July 2022
Nsoatreman coach Bonfiace Ayipah ready to support new coach Mohammed Gargo to succeed 

 

 

Coach Bonifaca Ayipah says he will stay and help new coach of Nsuatreman FC Mohammed Gaga to succeed at the club.

The astute gaffer led the Nsoatre-based side to secure qualification to the Ghana topflight beating Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One League playoff.

However, he does not have a CAF License A certificate that will allow him to take charge of the team in the Premier League next season.

Nsoatreman has appointed former Ghana international Mohammed Gargo as the club's new coach next season.

Coach Ayipah in an earlier interview indicated he is ready to work with any coach appointed by the club.

“My License B doesn’t allow me to coach at the Premier League level. Even if I had license A we would still have needed an additional hand. This is no need to move. I will stay and work with the club”, he said on Happy FM.

Ayipa added that the club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities to beef up their squad next season.

“We are in talks with him If Alawa comes he will be of help to us”.

 

 

