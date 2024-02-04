Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu applies for Black Stars job

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has announced his interest in becoming the new head coach of the Black Stars.

Konadu, who is currently the manager of Nsoatreman FC, has over a decade of experience working with the national team, serving as an assistant and interim coach from 2012 to 2022.

The vacancy for the head coach position arose after the dismissal of Chris Hughton following Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, where they were eliminated in the group stages.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for interested candidates to submit their applications.

According to sources from JoySports, Konadu and Michael Osei are among the indigenous coaches who have applied for the position.

However, it remains unclear whether Konadu and Osei possess the required UEFA Pro coaching license, which is a criterion for consideration.

If they do not have the license, they may face automatic disqualification from the selection process.

The GFA has not yet released a list of shortlisted candidates, and it is unknown when they will do so.

The association is expected to conduct interviews and assessments before making a final decision on the next head coach of the Black Stars.