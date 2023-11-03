Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu commends Asante Kotoko's Resilience despite defeat

Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu has commended Asante Kotoko's remarkable determination and resilience during a thrilling encounter in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, even when the team were reduced to 10 men.

The match, which unfolded with gripping intensity saw Nsoatreman claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory, courtesy of Stephen Diyou's lone goal in the 41st minute.

Asante Kotoko faced an uphill battle when defender Henry Ansu received a second yellow card and was sent off. However, the team rallied valiantly in the second half, leaving a lasting impact on the game despite failing to come back.

"I think generally the game was not bad; both teams played well, fighting for the three points. I think we deserved the three points. Having said that, in the second half, Kotoko really played well even though they were down to ten men," Konadu commented after the game.

"The game was tough, and it's good that we took our chance, but Kotoko failed to create some chances," he added.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman's lone goal was marred with controversy as Kotoko protested for an offside call despite the referee's decision to allow the goal to stand.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to bounce back instantly as they look set to face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.