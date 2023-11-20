Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu discharged after fan attack

Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu has been discharged from the hospital after being attacked by fans following his team's 0-0 draw against Bofoakwa Tano.

The incident occurred when irate fans stormed the pitch and assaulted Konadu and match officials.

Initial reports suggested that Konadu was in critical condition, but he responded well to treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

In a statement, Nsoatreman expressed gratitude to those who prayed for their coach during this difficult time.

"Our coach Maxwell Konadu has been discharged from the hospital. We thank everyone who said a prayer for our coach during these difficult moments," Nsoatreman stated.

As a result of the attack, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano from using Sunyani Coronation Park for their home games. Additionally, the Ghana Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on Konadu.

Konadu will now focus on preparing the team for this weekend's clash against Heart of Lions.