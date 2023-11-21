Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu named NASCO Coach of the Month 

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has clinched the NASCO Coach of the Month award for October following his team's impressive performance last month.

Under Konadu's guidance, Nsoatreman FC remained unbeaten, securing three victories and one draw out of four matches played in October. The team scored five goals and conceded only one.

Coach Konadu emerged victorious in the Coach of the Month race, overcoming tough competition from Yaw Acheampong of Aduana FC and Augustine Evans Adotey of Medeama SC. As a reward, he is set to receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited at Nsoatreman FC's next home match.

However, the celebratory atmosphere takes a somber turn as the former Asante Kotoko coach recently faced a physical assault following his team's draw against Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park last Sunday. The experienced coach was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association has taken decisive action, imposing a ban on the home venue of Bofoakwa Tano.

In connection with the assault case, one suspect has been arrested, while another is currently on the run. The unfortunate incident has added a layer of complexity to what should have been a joyous moment for Maxwell Konadu and his well-deserved recognition as the NASCO Coach of the Month.