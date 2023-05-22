Nsoatreman coach Mumuni Abubakar optimistic of Ghana Premier League survival

Nsoatreman FC coach Mumuni Abubakari has expressed confidence in his club's survival chances in the Ghana Premier League.

The debutants were found in the danger zone a couple of weeks ago but managed to bounce back with a crucial win over Real Tamale United at the Nana Kronmansah Park on Friday thanks to Emmanuel Kotei's strike.

Due to the victory, Nsoatreman have moved to 13th place but with just a point above the relegation zone with three matches to end the season.

Mumuni Abubakari stated after the game that his team will participate in the top tier next season regardless of their difficulties

“Nsoatreman is already part and parcel of the Ghana Premier League, we are going to survive,” he said after the game.

They will play Berekum Chelsea in their next game before hosting title contenders Aduana Stars and wrap their season up with a trip to fellow strugglers Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park.