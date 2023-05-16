Nsoatreman coach Mumuni Abubakari labels RTU clash as 'a match of survival'

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari says their Week 31 fixture against RTU will decide their fate in the top flight.

The Premier League debutants are currently languishing in the danger zone in 16th position on 37 points.Their opponents in the next round of matches are RTU who are 3 points richer in 11th position on the league standings.

With four matches to end the season, Abubakari is fully aware of the importance of the outcome of their game against RTU at the Nana Koromansah II Park.

"I think next week match is like a match of survival. It's going to be a determinant factor as to whether Nsoatreman will stay in the league or not so we'll go all out and make sure that we grab all the three maximum points," Abubakari told StarTimes.

Barring any changes, the match will be played on Sunday, May 21 2023.