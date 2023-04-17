Nsoatreman coach tells referee to relearn course after Hearts of Oak defeat

Abubakar Mumuni, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating in his team's defeat to Hearts of Oak.

Nsoatreman suffered a 2-1 loss to the Phobians on Sunday increasing their total losses to 13 after 26 matches.

Despite Nsoatreman's zeal to get at least a point out of the game, their efforts ended in futility as they finished the game with ten men. Mumuni believes the referee was responsible and should have done a better job on the day.

According to him, the referee, Frederick Samena, must return to the classroom to relearn refereeing.

“I didn’t know in Ghana we have human VAR until today when the referee had to resort to a human VAR to rescind the penalty decision. To be honest, the referee would have to go and relearn the referee course,” coach Mumuni Abubakar argued.

Nsoatreman are now lying in the 15th position following the defeat and are now actively involved in the relegation battle with the likes of Llegon Cities, tamale city, Dreams Fc, Great Olympics, and Kotoku Royals

They will host in-form King Faisal in their next game as they seek to bounce back after a four-game winless run.