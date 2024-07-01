Nsoatreman deny coach Maxwell Konadu departure reports

Nsoatreman FC have denied reports suggesting the departure of head coach Maxwell Konadu following the club's MTN FA Cup triumph.

Contrary to earlier media claims, Konadu remains committed to his role and has no plans to move to South Africa according to the General Manager Eric Alagidede.

Recent speculation indicated that Konadu might leave Nsoatreman FC for a potential role with Black Leopards, sparking rumours about former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu being lined up as his successor. However, these reports have been debunked by the club.

Maxwell Konadu, signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman FC, extending his tenure until 2025. Under his leadership, the club has achieved significant success, including a commendable fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. Konadu's strategic acumen was pivotal in accumulating 50 points over 34 games, showcasing his impact on the team’s performance.

Eric Alagidede, Nsoatreman FC's General Manager, confirmed to Ghanasportsnews.com that no agreement has been reached with Black Leopards or any other club. Konadu's focus remains on Nsoatreman FC as they prepare for their inaugural campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu's illustrious coaching career includes roles with Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko, and serving as an assistant coach for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars. His continued presence at Nsoatreman FC is expected to bolster the club's aspirations in both domestic and continental competitions.

As Nsoatreman FC gears up for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup, the club and its supporters are confident in Konadu's ability to lead them to further success.