Nsoatreman deserved more than a defeat against Medeama - winger Stephen Diyou

Nsoatreman FC winger Stephen Diyou has expressed disappointment in their defeat to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

Despite their impressive showing, Nsoatreman were defeated at Akoon Park marking a disappointing back-to-back defeats following their initial loss to Great Olympics last weekend.

Jonathan Sowah, who has received a call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next week, converted a penalty to ensure his team secured all three points.

After the game, Diyou spoke highly of his team's performance but was dissatisfied with the result.

“We performed well against Medeama, the fans can even testify. We implemented what our coaches told us just that penalty decided the game. looking at our performance, I don’t think we deserve to lose this game” he said after the game.

Nsoatreman FC currently holds the second position on the Ghana Premier League table and shares the same number of points with Medeama, who are in third place, after completing nine games in the season.