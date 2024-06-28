Nsoatreman FC and goalkeeper Dennis Votere part ways

Nsoatreman FC have announced the departure of goalkeeper Dennis Votere.

The Ghana Premier League club shared the news on Thursday, June 27, via a social media post.

In their official statement, Nsoatreman FC said, "We announce that Nsoatreman Football Club and goalkeeper Dennis Votere have mutually parted ways."

They expressed gratitude for Votere's contributions to the team and wished him well in his future endeavours.

"Thank you so much for your services and memories. We hereby wish you well in your future endeavours," the club added.

It's been revealed that Dennis Votere is attracting interest from several Ghana Premier League clubs, and a few teams outside Ghana are reportedly watching him.