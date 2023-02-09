Nsoatreman FC announce signing of McDennis Eli Dotse

Nsoatreman FC have completed the signing of former King Faisal and WAFA midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse.

The defensive midfielder put pen to paper on a two-year deal after impressing the technical handlers of the club on trial.

Eli Dotse, who has experience in the Ghanaian topflight league, is expected to help the Amanaso Boys to survive the drop in their first season.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a defensive midfielder, McDennis Eli Dotse, formerly of King Faisal FC and WAFA SC on a two (2) year deal. Welcome to the #amanaso family,” the club wrote in announcing his arrival.

Dotse will be making his debut Nsoatreman in their game against Great Olympics on Sunday.