Nsoatreman FC announce signing of midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse

Nsoatreman FC have reinforced their team with the addition of midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse.

Despite a decent debut season, the club must maintain its form to avoid relegation as it currently sits 14th on the standings.

With previous experience playing for King Faisal and WAFA SC, Dotse has signed a two-year contract with Nsoatreman FC and is expected to play a crucial role in helping the team reach their objectives.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a defensive midfielder, McDennis Eli Dotse, formerly of King Faisal FC and WAFA SC on a two (2) year deal. Welcome to the #amanaso family,” the club announced on Twitter.