Nsoatreman FC announce signing of winger Meider Adu Kwabena

Nsoatreman FC have completed the signing of winger Meider Adu Kwabena.

The speedy winger joins the Amanaso lads ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Adu Kwabena is expected to add some firepower to the attack of Nsoatreman on the new season.

"Meider Adu Kwabena, a trickery winger has signed a contract running with us, and we are glad to officially announce this. Welcome to the Amanaso family, A Plus," wrote the club on Twitter.

He joins Osafo Antwi, Issaka Mohammed, Manaf Umar and Mohammed Sadat as the club's latest arrivals.

Nsoatreman FC have been preparing with new coach Maxwell Konadu, and will begin their season with a home game against Bechem United.